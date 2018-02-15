Louis Bubko Models Moschino Biker Bag Spring 2018 Collection
Discover Moschino Biker Bag‘s Spring 2018 advertising campaign featuring the handsome Louis Bubko captured by fashion photographer Marcus Mam. Beauty is work of hair stylist John Ruidant, makeup artist Deanna Mellusom and manicurist Elisa Ferri, all beauty artists are represented by See Management.
Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com
