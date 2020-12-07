Functional Fashion: Discover LOUIS VUITTON 2054 Collection

Designer Virgil Abloh presented second Louis Vuitton 2054 collection, that merges urban style and activewear to create modern and adaptable looks. The collection is dedicated to performance and tech, and it explores themes of futurism and progress.

Adaptability: an advantage in a fashion world that has decoded its dress codes. The virtue of a contemporary garment. – Virgil Abloh

“The multi-faceted textures of nylon set the tone for a collection that riffs on futuristic notes and extreme sports a multi-colour pattern imitates the infrared effects of heat vision while a green and black print evokes the luminosity of night vision. Identifiable by its own branding, Louis Vuitton 2054 features three-dimensional Louis Vuitton logos and a trompe l’oeil take on the classic monogram.” – From Louis Vuitton