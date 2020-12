Fashion brand ALEXANDER MCQUEEN presented their Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection with the latest lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Chloe Le Drezen. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Thom Walker.

Casting direction by Jess Hallett. Stars of the session are Almantas Petkunas and Momo Ndiaye. Video direction by film maker Masha Vasyukova, music Indigo by Hit By A Ro.