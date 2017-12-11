Oliver Houlby, Noah Luis Brown & Sakua Kambong for Louis Vuitton SS18

First look at Louis Vuitton Men‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign featuring models Oliver Houlby, Noah Luis Brown, and Sakua Kambong. In charge of photography was Steven Meisel, with styling from Ellie Grace Cumming and Alister Mackie, art direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, and casting direction by Shelley Durkan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath.

