Toby Huntington Whitely Stars in L’Optimum Thailand December 2017 Issue

Top model Toby Huntington Whitely takes the pages of L’Optimum Thailand‘s December 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Onin Lorente. In charge of styling was Gareth Scourfield at One Represents, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Gucci, Dior Homme, Saint Laurent, and Polo Ralph Lauren among other. Hair styling and grooming by beauty artist Kim Roy of One Represents.

Discover more of the story bellow:





For more of Onin’s work visit oninlorente.com