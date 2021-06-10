in Lookbooks, Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Resort 2022

LOOKBOOK: LOUIS VUITTON Resort 2022 Men’s Collection

Louis Vuitton unveiled their second LV² collection

©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Suffo Moncloa

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Resort 2022 Collection presented with a lookbook featuring models Antoine Duvernois, Branko Roegiest, Cheikh Niang, David Ge, Omar Ceesay, Raoul Uzan, and Yuuki Tang. In charge of photography was Suffo Moncloa, with styling from Marq Risem, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller.

For the Resort 2022 season, Louis Vuitton unveiled their new LV² collection. Designer Virgil Abloh and the founder of the brand Human Made Nigo created their second collaborative collection, that explores and celebrates Nigo’s Japanese provenance, and his view on the Western men’s wardrobe, imprinted in him since childhood.

