Pharrell Williams made his debut as men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, showcasing his highly anticipated inaugural collection on June 20th, during the first day of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The sun is the primary point of the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection, representing potential, responsibility, and enhancement.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

The Pont Neuf acts as a figurative link between Virginia and Paris, while the savoir-faire takes on the varsity jacket represent Princess Anne High School’s memory. LVERS represents a mental state characterized by warmth, well-being, and a sense of welcome. It embodies the ethos of a global community brought together by a shared appreciation for the Maison’s key values.

Damoflage combines the brand’s famous Damier design with camouflage, paying homage to the deisgner’s friends in Paris and representing two worlds of style. Synesthesia is expressed through primary hues infused with the Damier motif, which ranges from pop-inspired interpretations to pearls and pied de poule patterns. ET Artist’s 8-bit Atari pixel rendition provides a unique touch. The attitude of the dandy inspires a fitted silhouette with loose autobiographical components, including pearls and crystals in a modern approach to suiting.

Comfort is highlighted through shearling slippers with magnified Monogram intarsia, featuring an outsole embossed with a bear’s footprint, leaving a lasting impression. The classic Louis Vuitton trunk is made of Monogram copper, a healing element necessary for all living organisms that transforms in the sunlight. Sunglasses with camera lens covers urge wearers to look at the world via primary color-tinted glasses built for focus.

Tailoring, jeans, and accessories are adorned with micro embroideries of artworks by American artist Henry Taylor showing significant figures in the artist’s life. The Louis Vuitton Speedy bag is reimagined as a daily emblem for people from all walks of life, encapsulating the attitude and hustle mindset of Canal Street.

The soundtrack features original compositions, including “Peace Be Still” by Pharrell Williams featuring Lang Lang, “Chains & Whips” by Clipse, and “JOY (Unspeakable)” by Voices of Fire with Pharrell Williams. The show has been closed by a musical performance by Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z.

Discover every look from the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection by Pharrell Williams in the gallery below: