Luc Defont-Saviard Models Salvatore Ferragamo SS18 Collection

Top model Luc Defont-Saviard stars in Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Spring Summer 2018 The World is a Work of Art menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Karim Sadli, with creative direction from Paul Andrew. In charge of styling was Jodie Barnes, with art direction from DJA, and set design by Alexander Bock. Beauty is work of hair stylist Damien Boissinot and makeup artist Lauren Parsons.

Scroll down for more from the shoot as well as the exclusive video starring the promising young model:

