Hugo Sauzay is the Face of Massimo Dutti Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Discover Massimo Dutti‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear advertisement featuring model Hugo Sauzay captured by fashion photographer Josh Olins. In charge of styling was Jesus Cicero, with creative direction from Josh Olins & Andrew Wren.

For more images + video campaign continue bellow:





Photographer, Film Director, Stills: Josh Olins

Creative Direction: Josh Olins & Andrew Wren

Director of Photography: Peter Sollozi

Stylist: Jesus Cicero

Model: Hugo Sauzay

