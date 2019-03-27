Luc Defont-Saviard Models Zara Spring Summer 2019 Collection
Top model Luc Defont-Saviard (Success Models) stars in Zara‘s Spring Summer 2019 Man Campaign Collection captured by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of styling was Karl Templer.
Photography © David Sims for ZARA
