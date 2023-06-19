MISSONI Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection

Italian brand MISSONI presented its Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection, that reimagines the masculine wardrobe with a sense of leisure, on Sunday, June 18th, as part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The brand relies heavily on color to shape and define form, silhouette, and shape. It acts as a medium of communication, codifying and rhythmizing the clothing. Color evolves into patterns, textures, and graphic components, becoming an essential part of the collection.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

The collection draws on a continuing reimagination of the masculine wardrobe, trying to evoke a dignified yet informal sense of leisure. The silhouettes are relaxed, with the goal of liberating the body and emphasizing its inherent contours and textures. The color palette is rooted on nature, with tints reminiscent of skin tones, sand, khaki, blue, and the timeless black and white combination. On a micro and macro scale, these hues merge in zigzag patterns, flame motifs, and argyle shapes.

The Missoni man is represented as sporty and spontaneous, finding bodily and mental comfort in knitwear. Even with denim, he embraces layering and mixing with abandon. He likes gentle volumes and lively patterns that create movement over the surface of the fabric. During the evening, he succumbs to the appeal of black, accentuated by the gleam of lurex, sequins, and glossy coatings. His varied wardrobe consists of trench coats, blazers, blousons, bermuda shorts, trousers, shirts, jeans, and t-shirts. The cardigan, a symbol of Missoni‘s identity, is recreated as a fusion with the bomber jacket, giving it a modern twist. Enveloping glasses, sandals, and white sneakers round out the wardrobe concept, symbolizing a lifestyle that readily adjusts to any age or time of day. This line is meant to be lived in, with a harmonious balance of comfort, style, and timeless elegance.

Models Aboubakar Konte and Valentin Caron star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Walter Pierre. In charge of styling was Lorenzo Posocco. See every look from the MISSONI Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection in the gallery below: