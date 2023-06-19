Tod’s Men’s Spring Summer 2024 presentation at Villa Necchi in Milano – photo ©Tod’s

During Milan Fashion Week, Tod’s presented their highly anticipated men’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection at the ancient Villa Necchi. The collection under the creative leadership of Walter Chiapponi follows the designers ongoing path at the Italian fashion house. The presentation took place amid the calm atmosphere of a classic Italian garden, which served as the ideal complement to the reinvented classics that were included in the collection and added an important touch. Tod’s menswear Spring Summer 2024 outfits, which had their origins in the brand’s Italian way of life, radiated an air of casual tailoring with an amplified sense of leisure. Shaping the collection were warm tones of brown and ecru and created from fine, high-quality materials, such as luxurious leathers and ethereal suede.

The triangular leather design, which grew as a familiar emblem embellishing the jackets, was one of the defining features of the collection. This pattern was featured on several of the pieces. This motif was used on the Field Jacket, which had been carefully cut out of structured cotton. It was also included on the nylon and fabric bomber jackets, which offered a classic look that deftly balanced elegance and ease. Tod’s Men’s Spring Summer 2024 collection embodied a person who never makes concessions on elegance and quality.

The Tod’s belt’s function as an essential structural component was brought attention throughout the collection as well. Both the Greca Belt in rope without a buckle, which symbolizes modern menswear, and the Greca Belt in woven leather with the classic T timeless buckle, which is a Tod’s hallmark that appears throughout the collection, displayed the combination of tradition and innovation. Both of these designs are significant.

The renowned Bubble Gommino and Gommino shoes grabbed center stage, deftly fusing the time-honored custom of driving shoes with contemporary design principles. When Italian workmanship was combined with constant experimentation with colors and accessories, the result was a new formal style that demonstrated an attractiveness that could not be denied for the younger generation.

Another piece that really stood out was Tod’s Men’s Spring Summer 2024 moccasin. It had a leather bottom and a curled toe, which drew attention to the handcrafted fabrication process that is so characteristic of Tod’s. The Tabs Sneakers have undergone a transformation, which involved the utilization of artisanal techniques and high-quality materials, such as linen that has been doubled and polished leathers, in order to produce novel colour and material combinations. The use of linen, which is renowned for its superiority as a summer fabric, was included into the sneakers, which resulted in designs that held both the urban utility and a touch of luxury.

The well-known Tod’s Men’s Spring Summer 2024 Riviera Slip-on, which is a genuine representation of the Italian way of life, recently made its debut in a new version that was adorned with tassels, which further emphasizes the devotion of the company to updating its classics. As was the case with belts, bags were an essential component in putting the finishing touch on each ensemble. The legendary Di Bag is now offered in a men’s version that is fashioned from ultra-soft leather. It was presented in a variety of styles, including portfolios, hand or shoulder bags, and weekender alternatives, all of which serve as necessary components for the modern man.

Finally, the Trek backpack made a comeback as a major component of the Tod’s way of life, this time showcasing an interpretation that is both urban and luxury. The firm was able to display the bag in a variety of materials, including nylon with leather elements, soft leather, or suede, which reflected the brand’s ability to combine luxury with utility in an effortless manner.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The overall collection of menswear that Tod’s presented at Villa Necchi for the Spring Summer 2024 season impressed viewers with its combination of traditional elegance and modern flare. Walter Chiapponi was able to effectively rethink traditional Italian menswear essentials, infusing them with a look that was laid-back but polished. The Spring Summer 2024 collection was a demonstration of Tod’s continuous dedication to exceptional craftsmanship, luxury materials, and the enduring charm of the brand’s Italian history.

Discover the complete collection in our gallery:

Tod’s Menswear Spring Summer 2024 details – check out the gallery: