Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 Collection, named Lo-Fi Vision, on June 23rd, during the recently wrapped up Paris Fashion Week. Imagine a fashion community comprised of youthful, fearless, and passionate individuals who have no interest in current social trends or information. This season, the designer presents a new interpretation of Acid, drawing on his adolescent years and exploration of Lo-Fi music from the late 1980s and 1990s. The primary focus of the collection is the ‘Big Silhouette,’ which is introduced in a limited color palette. In addition, Acid is interpreted through the mesmerizing ‘blurred hues’ created by a one-of-a-kind dying and spraying technique. This technique, a specialty of Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, is complemented by signature pieces, such as denim and military wear, that display a harsher and more rugged interpretation.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Recently, I have been in a memory maze. It was a shock learning about the fall of the Berlin Wall on the television when I was around 10 years old. And as if resonating with this, there was nervousness, and a large amount of pressure within society which changed house music on the daily, pumping out rhythm and bass on speakers. But in those days, we were too busy having fun and not having a care in the world. The 90s went by as if we were living too fast, and even now, memories of that time sink and float like ingredients in a soup. A LO-FI memory maze. The noisy scenery emphasised in a vague/ambiguous dream. There’s a constant voice inside my head. “Do you want to go back to those days?”

For this season’s collaboration with Japanese transfer printing specialist brand Talking About The Abstraction (TATA), an assortment of magazine-style clutch purses, cassette tape wallets, and a cassette player shoulder bag will be introduced. The clutch purse transfer print features the iconic back numbers of the renowned street style magazines Street (1985) and Fruits (1997), both of which were headed by Shoichi Aoki. In addition, the brand is releasing a new sneaker model dubbed the Charles, whose silhouette has been refined for years, resulting in a sleeker and more defined silhouette.

I go towards the deep darkness I can see beyond the maze. Of course, the maze has no exit. I wanted to know the answer to why I lost my way in the maze. But, no such answer exists. – Mihara Yasuhiro

Discover every look from the Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below:

Performed By Apo + die deutsche post punk

Styling For Mens Mihara Yasuhiro & Team

Styling For Womens Yukari Ohta

Hair Martin Cullen

Makeup Morgane Martini

Casting Director Rene de Bathory at RF Casting

Show Production Devi Sok (Paris) / Michio Hoshina (Japan)

Lighting Planner Ryo Kawamura

Lighting and Sound Lumière et Son Paris

Show Video Cassian Thomas De Cruz

Runway Photo Luca Tombolini

Backstage Photo Sonny Vandevelde

International Press DLX PR

UK & US Press Purple