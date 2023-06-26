BTS Member Suga Covers Vogue Japan August 2023 Issue

BTS Member Suga takes the cover story of Vogue Japan Magazine‘s August 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Go Wontae. In charge of styling were Youngjin Kim and Bongkyu Kim, with art direction from Tomoyuki Yonezu, set design by Takashi Imayoshi, and coordination by Ayumi Shinnai and Hyeonjeong Kyung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sohee Han, and makeup artist Dareum Kim. For the session K-pop superstar is wearing selected pieces from Valentino.

Photography © Go Wontae for Vogue Japan, read more at vogue.co.jp