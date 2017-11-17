Alexis Petit, Kit Butler & Matthew Bell for Mango Fall Winter 2017,18

Top models Alexis Petit, Kit Butler, and Matthew Bell star in Mango‘s Before Midnight Fall Winter 2017.18 Evening campaign captured by fashion photographer Dan Martensen. In charge of styling was Elodie David, with makeup from beauty artist Chiho Omae, and hair styling by Cim Mahony. For the campaign Alexis, Kit and Matthew were joined by Aya Jones, Julia Hafstrom, and Ruth Bell.

