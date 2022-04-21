MMSCENE GUIDE: Best Nike Air Max Sneakers For Women In 2022

The Nike Air Max is one of the most significant and renowned sneakers in the world. For over three decades, the sneaker has transcended streetwear culture, evolving from a tech-infused running shoe to one of the most recognizable sneakers ever. The Air Max series has continued to evolve and release new models each year. Popular styles including the Air Max 90, Air Max 95, Air Max Plus, VaporMax, Air Max 2090, and Air Max 2015, among others, have followed the original, each having their own unique design, colorways, and advancements.

The first Air Max, the Air Max 1 was unlike anything else on the running market when it was initially introduced in 1987. At that time, the majority of shoes had a more modest, conventional design design language. Sneakers from the mid-’80s and earlier were experiments in integrating muted tones of suede and mesh and providing customers with something that wouldn’t hurt their feet while working. But what made the Air Max the sneaker it is today and something that will stand the test of time isn’t only that it broke through a bland, dry industry; it was also the birthplace of running sneakers as a lifestyle culture.

Today, the line has achieved a level of popularity comparable to the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1. Some may even claim it’s the one that began it all, owing to Hadfield’s perseverance, who, despite the naysayers, was able to develop one of the most essential and recognized footwear lines to this day.

In recent years, Nike has put more effort to capitalize on the success of the Air Max line, especially among women, a valuable demographic that was often undervalued in the sneaker world. Our editors at MMSCENE have compiled a list of the top Nike Air Max sneakers for women. Continue reading to learn about the latest Air Max shoes, ranging from neutral classics to ultra-colorful statement pieces:

Wmns Air Max 97 ‘Plum Fog’

The Nike Air Max 97 “Plum Fog/Metallic Silver/Summit White” Women’s Shoe has the distinctive ripple pattern inspired by Japanese bullet trains, allowing you to take your style to the next level. It allows you to ride in comfort by taking the groundbreaking full-length Nike Air unit that shook up the running industry and adding fresh colors and clean details.

Wmns Air Max 90 ‘Love Letter’

The Nike Air Max 90 “Love Letter” is dressed in “University Red,” “White,” and “Tulip Pink,” hues that are associated with the unofficial holiday that honors love. The toe, ankle collar, mudguard, and midsole are all constructed of white leather, which is then heightened with pink suede overlays and contrasting details throughout. The Swoosh insignias, upper eyelets with cut-out heart logos, heels, and rubber outsole are all covered in “University Red,” while finishing features include the secret love letters on the tongue tabs, which read “ME+AM90=TRUE LOVE,” and the mismatched outsoles.

Wmns Air Max 95 SE ‘Cherry Blossom’

The Women’s Air Max 95 SE ‘Cherry Blossom’ has a pastel aesthetic and an enhanced coloring on its traditional running build. The upper of the shoe is made of suede and leather, with a Fireberry finish and a textile tongue. Underfoot, the layered design is supported by a polyurethane midsole with visible Air in the forefoot and heel for cushioning, which gives way to a waffle rubber outsole for grip. The flowery designs on the heel patch and sockliner round off the aesthetic.

Wmns Air Max 1 ‘Atomic Violet’

The Womenws Air Max 1 ‘Atomic Violet’ comes in a spring hue that will be available in March 2019. The upper of the sneaker is made of white mesh and leather, with Atomic Violet accents on the Swoosh insignia. More Atomic Violet appears on the suede mudguard, while a white midsole with a visible Air unit in the heel sits beneath. The waffle outsole is finished in white and black. The end result is a colorway that is not only clean and unique, but also dynamic enough to be effortlessly styled.

Wmns Air Max 90 ‘First Use’

The whole upper of this Air Max sneaker is made of mesh, synthetic leather, suede, and TPU and is dipped in various shades of light blue. The placement of the mudguard is similar to past Air Jordan releases, but the profile swooshes and associated branding provide dramatic white contrast à la two-tone Nike Dunk. The medial sides include the date “June 18, 1971,” which commemorates the first time Carolyn Davidson’s swoosh design was adopted by Nike. Finally, the sole unit has visible Airbag and outsole elements in the namesake blue hue.

