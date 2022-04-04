in ELITE Models, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Nest Models, New Madison, Spring Summer 2022, Supa Model Management, Uno Models, Videos, VNY Models

Discover MASSIMO DUTTI Spring Summer 2022 Join Life Collection

Model Takfarines Bengana poses in looks from Massimo Dutti’s SS22 Join Life collection

MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Spring Summer 2022 Join Life Collection with a story featuring the handsome Takfarines Bengana lensed by fashion photographer Bibi Cornejo Borthwick. For their sustainable line, the brand uses technologies that reduce water use, as well as more organic materials, and brings more ethical and responsible pieces. Film director Martin Salvador captured the Join Life video featuring Takfarines alongside the striking África García.

MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
Takfarines Bengana
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
Takfarines Bengana
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
Takfarines Bengana
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
Takfarines Bengana
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
Takfarines Bengana
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
Takfarines Bengana
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
Takfarines Bengana
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick

LookbooksMenswearSS22sustainable fashionvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FURSAC

Yuri Pleskun & Prithvi Balwantsing Model FURSAC Spring Summer 2022 Looks
Thomas Hilaire

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Thomas Hilaire by Georges Dobrev