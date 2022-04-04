Discover MASSIMO DUTTI Spring Summer 2022 Join Life Collection
Model Takfarines Bengana poses in looks from Massimo Dutti’s SS22 Join Life collection
Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Spring Summer 2022 Join Life Collection with a story featuring the handsome Takfarines Bengana lensed by fashion photographer Bibi Cornejo Borthwick. For their sustainable line, the brand uses technologies that reduce water use, as well as more organic materials, and brings more ethical and responsible pieces. Film director Martin Salvador captured the Join Life video featuring Takfarines alongside the striking África García.