French brand FURSAC enlisted fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch to capture their Spring Summer 2022 campaign featuring models Yuri Pleskun and Prithvi Balwantsing. In charge of styling was Sheila Single, with art direction from Jacobs + Talbourdet-Napoleone, casting direction by Leila Azizi, and production by White Dot. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Joseph Pujalte, with manicure from Julie Villanova.