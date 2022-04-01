in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign, Yuri Pleskun

Yuri Pleskun & Prithvi Balwantsing Model FURSAC Spring Summer 2022 Looks

Photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch captured Fursac’s SS22 campaign

©FURSAC, Photography by Oliver Hadlee Pearch

French brand FURSAC enlisted fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch to capture their Spring Summer 2022 campaign featuring models Yuri Pleskun and Prithvi Balwantsing. In charge of styling was Sheila Single, with art direction from Jacobs + Talbourdet-Napoleone, casting direction by Leila Azizi, and production by White Dot. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Joseph Pujalte, with manicure from Julie Villanova.

