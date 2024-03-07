Luxury house Dolce & Gabbana introduces its Spring Summer 2024 eyewear campaign starring top model Matthew Noszka lensed by fashion photographer Mert Alas. In charge of art direction were Kevin & Charles, with styling from Emmanuelle Alt, and creative movement direction by Stephen Galloway. Beauty is work of hair stylist Bob Recine, makeup artist James Kaliardos, and manicurist Miho Okawara. For the campaign Matthew was joined by pop superstar Miley Cyrus. The campaign emphasizes the brand’s commitment to contemporary sophistication and iconic design.

In this collection, Dolce & Gabbana ventures into new territories of design and innovation, offering eyewear that stands out for its unique blend of style and functionality. From the refined and modern DNA Sunglasses, characterized by the brand’s signature on the temples, to the reinvention of the iconic pilot in the Mirror Logo Sunglasses, each piece is designed to stand out. The Stefano Sunglasses introduce a squared geometrical version of the classic pilot model, showcasing the brand’s flair for reimagining traditional silhouettes. Meanwhile, the Lusso Sartoriale Sunglasses, available in black, laminate black, and havana, highlight an irregular shape that reflects the brand’s commitment to unique design and luxury.

Matthew Noszka, under the expert eye of Mert Alas, embodies the Dolce & Gabbana man – confident, stylish, and sophisticated. His portrayal highlights the collection’s essence, positioning these eyewear pieces as essential accessories for those aiming to make a bold fashion statement.

