in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Bobby Brazier Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2019-20 Issue

Hristo Hristov captured Late Night Feels story featuring Bobby Brazier for our MMSCENE Magazine

1 Comment

Bobby Brazier

The promising new face (and Jade Goody’s son) Bobby Brazier at Unsigned Group teams up with fashion photographer Hristo Hristov for Late Night Feels story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2019-20 edition. In charge of styling was Angelica Stenvinkel, with beauty from hair stylist Jason Goh, and makeup artist Phoebe Goulding.

AVAILABLE NOW IN PRINT $25.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90

For the session Bobby is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Raf Simons, Paul Smith, Scotch & Soda, Comme Des Garçons, Bottega Veneta, Our Legacy, Maison Margiela, Cos, Eckhaus Latta, Balenciaga, Polo Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Lee Jeans, Kara, Ksubi, and Dunhill.

Discover more of the story below:


Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier
Photographer HRISTO HRISTOV – hristohristov.co.uk
Stylist ANGELICA STENVINKEL – angelica.stenvinkel.com
Makeup Artist PHOEBE GOULDING
Hair Stylist JASON GOH
Model BOBBY BRAZIER at Unsigned Group
ANDRES VELENCOSO MMSCENE

AVAILABLE NOW IN PRINT $25.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90

EditorialexclusiveFresh FacesmagazinesMMSCENE MAGAZINENew Guys

What do you think?

406 points
Upvote Downvote

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Herdes Magazine

Giuliano Corazzina, Roman & Ibon Star in Herdes Magazine Chicagoan Issue
Matthew Petersen

Matthew Petersen Models Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2020 Collection