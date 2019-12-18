Bobby Brazier Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2019-20 Issue

The promising new face (and Jade Goody’s son) Bobby Brazier at Unsigned Group teams up with fashion photographer Hristo Hristov for Late Night Feels story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2019-20 edition. In charge of styling was Angelica Stenvinkel, with beauty from hair stylist Jason Goh, and makeup artist Phoebe Goulding.

For the session Bobby is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Raf Simons, Paul Smith, Scotch & Soda, Comme Des Garçons, Bottega Veneta, Our Legacy, Maison Margiela, Cos, Eckhaus Latta, Balenciaga, Polo Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Lee Jeans, Kara, Ksubi, and Dunhill.

Discover more of the story below:







Photographer HRISTO HRISTOV – hristohristov.co.uk

Stylist ANGELICA STENVINKEL – angelica.stenvinkel.com

Makeup Artist PHOEBE GOULDING

Hair Stylist JASON GOH

Model BOBBY BRAZIER at Unsigned Group

