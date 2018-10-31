Max Barczak is the Face of Karl Lagerfeld x Puma Capsule Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Top model Max Barczak stars in Puma x Karl Lagerfeld‘s capsule collection campaign captured by fashion photographer Chris Colls. In charge of styling was Melissa Levy, with set design from Jesse Kaufmann, and beauty by hair stylist Ward Stegerhoek, and makeup artist Frank B. For the advertisement Max was joined by Khadijha Red Thunder.

“It all started off with an invitation to Karl Lagerfeld to design an iteration of the classic PUMA Suede sneaker for the 50th anniversary celebration of the iconic shoe style. But the partnership was soon taken to new levels and developed into the creation of a complete 13-piece capsule. The two iconic brands, each with their own unique aesthetic, result in a chic, contemporary fusion of Karl Lagerfeld’s signature design aesthetic and PUMA’s sporty, street style classics.“





