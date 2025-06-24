Dolce&Gabbana Presents Pyjama Boys for Men’s SS26

Dolce&Gabbana uses Spring Summer 2026 to reframe a once-private essential, with the Pyjama Boys collection. The pyjama, long associated with softness and domestic ease, steps forward as the anchor of a confident, adaptable wardrobe. Presented through the lens of Italian tailoring, the garment reclaims attention not through reinvention, but through clarity, cut in striped jacquard cotton, shaped with intent, and styled with control.

Originally shown in the 1990s as part of the brand’s early collections, the pyjama returns with a stronger presence. This season, it crosses the boundaries of casualwear and evening attire without losing its core function. The look never leans too far into sleepwear, nor does it pretend to be something it isn’t. Instead, it operates on its own terms, structured when needed, relaxed by default.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

The styling remains sharp but never rigid. Shirts fall loose over wide-leg trousers, jackets soften into oversized cuts, and tonal layers in cotton and leather introduce rhythm. The color palette moves through cream, beige, brown, navy, black, and soft green and blue. Polka dot and leopard prints create interruption, working quietly against the neutrals.

Trousers come with pleated fronts and wide hems, allowing ease in both structure and motion. Shirts and jackets mirror this generosity in volume, avoiding tightness but maintaining shape. Leather garments reference 1980s styling, adding weight without stiffness. Each item carries its own voice but fits within the overall vocabulary.

Cardigans drape like outerwear, while other lightweight knits settle into the pyjama silhouette. Rope elements, braided by hand, appear as wearable textures that sit between clothing and craft. These pieces do not serve function alone, they add movement, weightlessness, and variation to the wardrobe.

As light fades, embellishment enters. The same striped cotton base now carries hand-applied stones and crystals. The result retains the familiar silhouette, but light refracts off every movement, pulling the look into the evening without requiring a full change. Nothing about the pyjama’s structure shifts, only the surface evolves.

The evening looks refine existing pieces through small, deliberate interventions. The stripes remain, but now they share space with embroidery that introduces contrast and rhythm.

Accessories echo the collection’s visual code. Cameo brooches and collar pins sharpen necklines, while layered necklaces with colorful stones and rosaries suggest personalization without excess. Sunglasses reference older forms but match the sensibility of the current pieces.

The oversized Sicily returns, joined by compact Vittoria styles, shoulder cases, clutches, and cotton pouches that coordinate directly with the outfits. Each item responds to the garments it accompanies rather than trying to shift the focus. Sneakers dominate, while terry cloth sandals and fur-free slides offer lighter options.