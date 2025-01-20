MSGM Men’s FW25: Transformation and Rebellion

The MSGM Men’s Fall Winter 2025 collection delivers an immersive experience that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. Titled “Follow the Rabbit,” the collection invites audiences to step into a world of contrasts—playful yet foreboding, innocent yet complex. The rabbit, both a recurring motif and a symbolic guide, ushers viewers into a journey of transformation that explores the tension between rebellion, societal collapse, and the allure of the unknown.

Drawing on cinematic and literary influences like Donnie Darko, Gummo, and Alice in Wonderland, the collection embodies fragmented, non-linear storytelling. These references evoke a generation grappling with societal shifts, rebellion, and a detachment from conventional reality. The tornado from Gummo serves as a metaphor for destruction, while the surreal parallel worlds of Donnie Darko reflect themes of introspection and disintegration. These layered inspirations create a narrative that is simultaneously chaotic and introspective, reflecting a delicate balance between innocence and rebellion.

MSGM’s FW25 collection weaves sartorial style with psychedelic and punk aesthetics. Graphics like “Softcore” juxtapose innocence with transgression, while slogans like “I love mushrooms” nod to experimental, visionary eras. Washed and marbled denim reinforces a grunge influence, with “wrinkled” tailoring breaking conventional precision to introduce a sense of imperfection and rebellion. Sherpa jacquard outerwear and knitwear showcase intricate craftsmanship, adding a tactile richness to the collection’s depth.

A standout feature of the collection is the collaboration between MSGM’s Massimo Giorgetti and renowned photographer Bruce LaBruce. Known for his provocative work, LaBruce lends a sharp critique of modern society’s fixation on narcissism and self-display. The campaign’s immersive lookbook presentation further bridges fashion, art, and culture, spotlighting individuality and self-expression as central themes.

Destruction serves as both a visual and thematic force in the collection, creating a triangulation between rebellion, societal collapse, and transformation. The juxtaposition of chaos and sophistication is evident in every design, from the raw edges of marbled denim to the polished intricacy of hand-crafted gugliatura details. This intentional disruption speaks to the beauty found in imperfection, echoing the collection’s exploration of the unknown.

The journey unfolds in an enchanted woodland where mushrooms grow and the lines between reality and fantasy dissolve. This surreal environment, filled with mystery and charm, underscores the collection’s themes of transformation and self-discovery. It invites audiences to abandon familiarity and embrace the unfamiliar, emerging with a renewed sense of identity.

Massimo Giorgetti masterfully bridges the worlds of fashion and storytelling in the FW25 collection, transforming garments into vessels for exploration and reflection. With “Follow the Rabbit,” MSGM delivers a provocative and deeply resonant collection that celebrates rebellion, introspection, and the transformative power of the unknown. The result is a narrative journey that challenges its audience to rethink identity, self-expression, and the boundaries of fashion.