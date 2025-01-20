Saul Nash Debuts FW25 Collection at Milan Fashion Week

Saul Nash Fall Winter 2025 collection, Metamorphosis, introduces a bold evolution for the London-based designer as he makes his highly anticipated debut at Milan Fashion Week. Known for his unique ability to merge functionality with an artistic design ethos, Nash pushes beyond his sportswear foundations to deliver a collection that reimagines the boundaries of menswear. With movement and transformation at its core, Metamorphosis is a celebration of self-expression through innovative design, versatile materials, and purposeful functionality.

True to his movement-inspired philosophy, Nash’s collection begins with redefined menswear classics infused with dynamic construction techniques. A standout opening look features a Japanese Kaihara denim jacket paired with kinetic-cut jeans, adorned with laser-etched motifs of moving bodies, an homage to spiritual inspiration that runs through the collection. These denim pieces embody practicality while introducing fluid, cutting-edge silhouettes that challenge traditional tailoring norms.

Saul Nash also draws from military and utilitarian aesthetics, reinterpreting them with his distinct perspective. Outerwear like recycled nylon parkas and cropped bomber jackets are designed with kinetic lines for ease of movement, while padded cummerbunds that double as scarves or cross-body bags highlight a clever multi-functionality.

A key theme throughout Metamorphosis is the transformative nature of its pieces, enabling the wearer to alter their appearance and shape. Oversized dual-color cupro shirts with asymmetric fastenings can be tied at the collar to change their drape, while recycled nylon pullover jackets feature snap closures and adjustable elements that offer multiple styling possibilities. Nash’s signature zip-through trousers with integrated belt loops continue his legacy of merging technical details with fashion-forward aesthetics.

Transformation takes center stage with bold designs like a leather jacket featuring underarm cutouts for versatility and an aviation hat with functional ventilation holes. The collection also includes a mesh-printed hoodie that evolves into a basketball jersey with long-line proportions. Nash’s focus on liberation through clothing is evident in structured yet adaptable pieces, such as a pinstripe wool suit jacket that converts into a hoodie when its sleeves are unzipped. These transformative garments encourage individuality, allowing wearers to shed traditional styles and embrace new interpretations of personal expression.

Material choices further emphasize this sense of freedom. Luxurious tri-acetate velour, sheer compression fabrics made from TENCEL and wool blends, and waterproof Oxford cotton ripstop add depth to the collection, showcasing Nash’s ability to integrate advanced textiles with thoughtful design.

A defining moment of Nash’s Milan Fashion Week presentation was the preview of SLNSH, a new multi-season collaboration with lululemon set to launch on March 11. This partnership connects Nash’s distinctive aesthetic with lululemon’s expertise in performance apparel.

Highlights from the SLNSH collection include form-fitting mesh running tops, copper-accented tracksuits with sheer illusion details, and convertible jackets that transform into short-sleeve shirts. Accessories like a leather-alternative handbag, designed to be worn as a belt bag or carried by hand, exemplify the thoughtful integration of practicality with design.

