Fashion brand NAHMIAS unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 Collection inspired by the renowned surf beach Rincon, also known as “Queen of the Coast” by Santa Barbara residents, during the recently wrapped up Paris Fashion Week. The collection attempts to tell a sort of love story that unfolds by the famous local surfing spot – a love story for the beach and the California coastline. Mermaids adorned with images of sunsets and sunrises on the water’s horizon are depicted on hand-painted silk shirts to add a fantastical element.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Colorful patchwork denim and the knit category of this season’s offerings feature vibrant colors to further represent the sensuality of a beachside summer – each piece conveying a tonal sense of summer and happiness. Hoodies and sweatpants that are emblematic of the brand’s DNA are adorned with intricate hand-knitted trims, indicating an increase in the level of detail in leisure and athletic wear. Similarly, graphic T-shirts are adorned with needlework, ensuring that this season’s closet essentials make an elevated statement.

Each of the new outerwear silhouettes, ranging from leather moto jackets to oversized blazers, is designed with the intention of appealing to an androgynous audience. The collection never deviates from the the brand’s luxury sportswear DNA.

Nahmias’ position in the contemporary-luxury menswear market has been bolstered through the creation of artisanal pieces from high-quality materials, such as knit crochet from Peru and authentic cow hide leather from Italy.

Discover every look from the Nahmias Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below: