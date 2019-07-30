Noah Centineo is the Face of BENCH/ 2019 Collection

Fashion brand BENCH/ enlists American actor Noah Centineo to star in their 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer BJ Pascual. In charge of styling was Noel Manapat, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Sydney Sollod.
Fashion brand BENCH/ enlists American actor Noah Centineo to star in their 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer BJ Pascual. In charge of styling was Noel Manapat, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Sydney Sollod.
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments