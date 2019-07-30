in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Menswear

Noah Centineo is the Face of BENCH/ 2019 Collection

BJ Pascual captured American actor Noah Centineo for the latest BENCH/ campaign

Noah Centineo
Photography © BJ Pascual for BENCH/

Fashion brand BENCH/ enlists American actor Noah Centineo to star in their 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer BJ Pascual. In charge of styling was Noel Manapat, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Sydney Sollod.

Noah Centineo
Photography © BJ Pascual for BENCH/
Noah Centineo
Photography © BJ Pascual for BENCH/
BENCH/
Photography © BJ Pascual for BENCH/
BENCH/
Photography © BJ Pascual for BENCH/
BENCH/
Photography © BJ Pascual for BENCH/

BENCH/
Photography © BJ Pascual for BENCH/

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswear

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

G-Star RAW

Discover G-Star RAW Fall Winter 2019.20 Menswear Collection