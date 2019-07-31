in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Inez & Vinoodh, Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Videos

Louis Vuitton Men Fall Winter 2019.20 photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

Eliot Moles le Bailly, Malick Bodian, Rio Thake, Trystin Valentino + More Star in Louis Vuitton Men’s FW19 Campaign

Louis Vuitton Men
Discover Louis Vuitton Men‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign captured in Japan by fashion photography duo Inez & Vinoodh. In charge of styling was Christine Centenera, with art direction from Be Good Studios, and casting direction by Taka and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Takuya Sugawara, and makeup artist Kanako Takase. Stars of the campaign are Eliot Moles le Bailly, Malick Bodian, Nat Gregory, Rio Thake, Takato Harashima, Trystin Valentino, and Wellington Grant.

Louis Vuitton Men
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
This is part one of Louis Vuitton Men’s FW19 campaign, stay tuned for part two captured by Japanese photographer Kenta Coboyashi.

