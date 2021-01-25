LOOKBOOK: OAMC Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Designer Luke Meier unveiled OAMC Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection, that pays homage to American painter and graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg. The collection is inspired by Rauschenberg’s work, and it explores the mixing of materials, and ideas with feelings. Models Chester Mckee, Jonathan Tidik, and Keiron Caynes star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Ben Beagent.

“In Rauschenberg’s vocabulary, ‘combines’. The idea of mixing materials, which Rauschenberg gained through his experience in his first year at the legendary Black Mountain College, under the guidance of Josef Albers. This idea is often at the root of design: finding the correct balance and vibration between two different materials, colors, or techniques, and was the initial starting point for the Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Mixed materials take the form of organza panels applied to sharp Japanese wool or cotton poplin overshirts, chunky knit collars attached to wool coats, and heavy metal hardware cutting through tailoring, shirting, footwear, and accessories.

The palette reflects both a sophistication as well as a utilitarian vibrance. Melange Harris Tweed wools in warm brown and petrol are mixed with bright yellow, fuchsia, mint green, and pale blue. Black and white jacquard heavy diagonal wool coating is contrast by deep green, navy, and misty grey. Slick black leather is met by bright blue and ceramic white. Organza in bright green, yellow, blue, and red as well as natural white provides the bases for exquisite cyanotype-derived print motifs in black, purple, and aqua.” – from OAMC