WOOYOUNGMI Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Paris is still home of the collection presentations for South Korean fashion house WOOYOUNGMI yet this time with a digital lookbook and no-audience runway. Designer Youngmi Woo and her team have taken WOOYOUNGMI this time to the great outdoors, to present the collection exploring the winter season in a myriad of outerwear pieces.

“A defiant reaction of the human psyche, times of limitation can spur our imagination and take us to places we’ve never been before. For the Autumn-Winter 2021 co-ed collection, Wooyoungmi stages an abstract journey beyond the borders of our current reality. Continuing Wooyoungmi’s conversation with the new generations of Seoul, Wooyoungmi consistently draws on the energy instinctive to the current style spirit of South Korea,” shares the fashion house in their Fall Winter 2021 collection notes.

The fifty-four look collection from WOOYOUNGMI offers a true exploration of outwear for the coming season.

Discover all the looks from WOOYOUNGMI Fall Winter 2021 collection in our gallery: