Josh Burnett-Blake Stars in BURBERRY NIGHT CREATURES Film

Fashion house BURBERRY presented its new outwear collection with NIGHT CREATURES campaign starring Josh Burnett-Blake, Alanna Archibald, and Nonoka Kato directed by MEGAFORCE. In charge of photography was George Eyers, with styling from Lotta Volkova, creative production by Riff Raff Films, and choreography by (LA)HORDE. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill, and makeup artist Vassilis Theotokis. The campaign celebrates the power of curiosity and exploration of the unknown. The outerwear collection includes technical pieces designed to navigate a variety of adventures from outdoor discovery to explorations in the city.

“Burberry Night Check reinvents the signature Burberry pattern in a new seasonal colourway, featuring on a puffer jacket generously filled with goose down and feathers. The design is styled with a detachable hood and drawcord waist to cinch the silhouette. Colour-block styles include a two-tone puffer jacket in optic white and black Italian-woven nylon, cut to an oversized fit and detailed with an outlined logo at the hem. The hooded design features detachable, adjustable interior straps so it can be carried on the back. Functional outer layers include a lightweight jacket in contrasting tones, styled with concealed closures, a packaway drawcord hood and tonal logo appliqué. A protective funnel-neck parka cut to an oversized fit, highlighted with the Horseferry print. Logo-tagged cargo trousers featuring drawcord waists, patch pockets and zipped cuffs are designed for ease when layering over boots.

Burberry’s classic trench silhouettes are refreshed with modern proportions. The archive-inspired style is crafted in bespoke gabardine developed for its crease- resistant structure and woven at the Burberry Mill in Yorkshire. A dark charcoal blue car coat is reimagined in an Italian-woven wool blend and tailored to a relaxed fit. Sharp tailoring includes straight-leg trousers in Italian- woven wool twill. The high-waisted design is styled with sharp pleats and adorned with an embroidered logo. A tailored suit shaped for a classic fit with a defined, rolled shoulder and straight, regular-rise trousers. Classic pieces include sweatshirts embroidered with an oak leaf crest and logo. Knitwear includes a funnel-neck sweater in soft Scottish-woven cashmere, embroidered with a tonal Thomas Burberry Monogram at the rib-knit hem.” – from Burberry