in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Hugo Boss, Matthew Brookes, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Videos

Orlando Bloom is the Face of BOSS SS20 Eyewear Collection

BOSS enlists actor Orlando Bloom to star in their Spring Summer 2020 Eyewear campaign

Orlando Bloom
©BOSS, photography by Matthew Brookes

Actor Orlando Bloom stars in BOSS‘ Spring Summer 2020 Eyewear campaign captured by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. Video campaign directed by Emma Dalzell-Khan.

Discover more of BOSS‘ SS20 Eyewear campaign below:

Orlando Bloom
©BOSS, photography by Matthew Brookes
Orlando Bloom
©BOSS, photography by Matthew Brookes
Orlando Bloom
©BOSS, photography by Matthew Brookes
Orlando Bloom
©BOSS, photography by Matthew Brookes
Orlando Bloom
©BOSS, photography by Matthew Brookes
Orlando Bloom
©BOSS, photography by Matthew Brookes
Orlando Bloom
©BOSS, photography by Matthew Brookes
Orlando Bloom
©BOSS, photography by Matthew Brookes

Orlando Bloom
©BOSS, photography by Matthew Brookes

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswearSS20videos

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Leon Dame

Leon Dame is the Cover Star of Vogue L’Uomo May 2020 Issue