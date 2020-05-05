Orlando Bloom is the Face of BOSS SS20 Eyewear Collection

Actor Orlando Bloom stars in BOSS‘ Spring Summer 2020 Eyewear campaign captured by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. Video campaign directed by Emma Dalzell-Khan.
Discover more of BOSS‘ SS20 Eyewear campaign below:
