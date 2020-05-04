in Alasdair McLellan, Covers, Editorial, Leon Dame, Magazines, Streeters, Tomorrow is Another Day, Zegna

Leon Dame is the Cover Star of Vogue L’Uomo May 2020 Issue

Alasdair McLellan photographed top model Leon Dame for Vogue L’Uomo’s latest cover

Leon Dame
Photography © Alasdair McLellan for Vogue Italia

Top model Leon Dame takes the cover of Vogue L’Uomo‘s May 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan. In charge of styling was Olivier Rizzo, with set design from Andy Hillman at Streeters, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Anthony Turner, makeup artist Lynsey Alexander, and manicurist Jenny Longworth. For the cover Leon is wearing total look from Ermenegildo Zegna.

Photography © Alasdair McLellan for Vogue Italia – www.vogue.it

