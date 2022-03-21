MMSCENE GUIDE: Palace x Arc’teryx Collection

In the sea of major streetwear brands, PALACE has definetly become one to watch. The brand added to the long list of collaborators the Canadian outdoor wear brand ARC’TERYX. The capsule collection has been announced at the end of the 2020, and it’s still gaining popularity in the streetwear culture. The collection mixes Palace’s signature skateboarding style with Arc’teryx’s mountaineering vibes. Looks are made for transitioning from city life to mountain experiences. Most of designs were made from GORE-TEX materials making them windproof and water ressistant, just what we need for cold mountain air. The collection ranges from jackets, hoodies, tees, pants to accessories like beanies, hats and fanny packs. This is Arc’teryx’s first ever fashion collaboration, we surely hope it isn’t the last one.

If you’re not familiar with these brands, let us get you up to speed. Palace is a London-based skateboarding and clothing brand founded in 2009 by Lev Tanju. Tanju created a brand focusing on skate equipment isnpired by 90s style and pop culture. They are well-known for their coool VHS like campaign videos and teasers. The brand has a long list of collaborators such as Adidas, Reebok, Moschino, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Ralph Lauren, Salomon and more. Palace has become a big name in the streetwear culture thanks to celebrities like Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z and Justin Bieber who sported brand’s pieces numerous times. Arc’teryx on the other side has been founded in early 90s focusing on climbing gear and alpine clothing. The North Vancouver company shifted to streetstyle waters when Frank Ocean started wearing their designs during fashion weeks. Execpt mountaineering gear, Arc’teryx produces two other lines: Leaf (Law Enforcement and Armed Forces) aimed at the military and police market worn often by Virgil Abloh and Drake, and high-end business line called Veilance.

Climbing and skateboarding. Two perilous solo sports that hinge on the dichotomy of athlete versus environment. Two pursuits that center on conquering your environment. One vertical, one horizontal, yet both are about chasing unrepeatable lines for the sake of craft. – from GORE-TEX

MMSCENE team lists the favorite pieces from highly-anticipated Palace x Arc’teryx Collection. Discover our picks below:

Palace x Arc’teryx Hood ‘Brown’

Starting off with Palace’s signature hoodies. A very important layering piece comes in brown colorway featuring orange Arc’teryx logo. The logo represents 140 million year old creature called Archaeopteryx, one of the first birds and a transitional form between earlier dinosaurs and modern dinosaurs. Just like Archaeopteryx, the brand makes it’s leap forward and radically improves the status quo. The back of the hoodie is of course reserved for Palace’s Tri-Ferg logo designed by Fergus Purcell, also in orange colorway. Shop Palace x Arc’teryx collection at GOAT.

Palace x Arc’Teryx Alpha SV Jacket ‘Grey’

Definetly the key-piece of the collection, the Alpha SV Jacket marries both brands aesthetics in every way. This piece is made with fully waterproof GORE-TEX Pro product technology, making it perfect for every weather condition, even the severe ones. You can now easily climb the icy mountains. The design features high-set chest pockets and cropped front for convenient use with a climbing harnes, as far as style goes this color blocked gray and black jacket will match well with your climbing gear. The branding can be seen on the front and sleeve featuring a unique co-designed logo. Discover the Palace x Arc’teryx jacket here.

Palace x Arc’teryx Sinsolo Hat ‘Blue’

Finishing off the list with Arc’teryx’s signature Sinsolo Hat made from light and breathable material. The hat is specifically made for remote and varied conditions featuring durable and protective design. We can see Arc’teryx’s logo on the front and co-designed logo on the back in white colorway. Buy authentic Palace apparel here.