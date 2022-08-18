Optimism, Nostalgia & Fun: PAUL SMITH Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Fashion house PAUL SMITH unveiled their Fall Winter 2022.23 campaign starring models Daiki Koga, Jean-Luc Joseph, Przemek Szubert, Yeray Allgayer, and Zair Cheseaux lensed by photographer Johnny Dufort. In charge of styling were Julian Ganio and Nell Kalonji, with set design from Polly Philp, and casting direction by Ben Grimes. Beauty is work of hair stylist Virginie Pinto Moreira, and makeup artist Hiromi Ueda. The campaign, that tells a story about a day spent on a movie set, captures the spirit of optimism, nostalgia, and fun.

“Any screen-worthy wardrobe, naturally, includes a lot of colour and that’s no different here. A reference to the RGB (red, green, blue) colour model, the collection’s bright and bold palette is on full show, while strong silhouettes, including printed oversized knits, wintery shearling coats and, naturally, plenty of sharp tailoring also play a main role. Optimism, then, as always, is high on the agenda at Paul Smith for AW22. And while we can’t promise any casting agents will be in touch, we can, perhaps, help your wardrobe play a starring role for the season.” – from Paul Smith