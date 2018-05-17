Pepe Barroso is the Face of Gioseppo Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Discover Gioseppo‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear advertisement featuring the handsome Pepe Barroso captured by fashion photographer Emilio G Hernandez. In charge of styling was DaVian Lain, with grooming from Ted Gibson.

“Venice Beach and Santa Monica are the charismatic backdrop for a campaign designed to convey attitude, personality and style. The pictures from the shoot perfectly reflect the essence of the collection, as well as the construction, design and shades of each model. A longing for summer, sunsets on the California coast, a salty sheen on surfboards.“





