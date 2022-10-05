PFW: BALENCIAGA Summer 2023 Collection

Luxury fashion house BALENCIAGA presented the Summer 2023 Collection, with a show held on October 2nd, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For this season, Demna presented a sequel to his previous snow filled show. When snow melts it turns into mud, which was the stage for this season’s show made by Spanish artist Santiago Sierra. The set of the show represents digging for truth and being down to earth. Opening up The Mud Show was designer’s friend and collaborator Ye, followed by a nukmber of models such as Kit Butler, Elijah Eten, Louis Göckenjan and more.

I hate boxes and I hate labels and I hate being labeled and placed in a box. Society, the internet, and the world in general loves doing that, because it feels safe this way.

One needs to have courage and persistence to truly assume their identity and who they really are. Every day becomes a battlefield to defend this unique identity. And the more you try to be yourself the more you get punched in your face. But how great it is to be different from one another.

The challenge is to get up and keep walking towards your true self after you have been beaten up and knocked down.

Fashion loves boxes and labels more than anything. Luxury, not luxury, street, couture, good, bad, buzz, viral, all the same, who cares. Putting luxury fashion into the box of polished, exclusive, and visually expensive is limited and pretty old school. Individualism in fashion is downgraded to pseudotrends dictated by a post in stories of some celebrity of the moment.

I’ve decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalize my designs, but to express a state of mind. Fashion is a visual art and all we need is for it to be seen through someone’s eyes. Fashion in its best case scenario should not need a story to be sold to someone. You either like it or not.

The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth. Let us let everyone be anyone and make love not war. – Demna