in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Discover Police x Lewis Spring Summer 2020 Collection

British photographer Rankin captured Lewis Hamilton x Police Eyewear’s SS20 campaign

Police x Lewis
Photography © Rankin for Police

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton teams up with Police Eyewear for the Spring Summer 2020 capsule collection.The Police X Lewis Spring Summer 2020 campaign was inspired by Lewis’ motto ‘Still I Rise‘ and it features Hamilton himself captured by fashion photographer Rankin. In charge of styling was Alicia, with creative direction from Julia Salotti, and grooming by beauty artist Yuko Fredrikss.

Police x Lewis
Photography © Rankin for Police

I’ve always wanted to collaborate with Lewis. His work ethic and bravery have forever impressed me from creative to production to the set design team who built the whole rooftop from scratch, this was a huge project and the result really says it all. – Rankin

Police x Lewis
Photography © Rankin for Police
Police x Lewis
Photography © Rankin for Police
Police x Lewis
Photography © Rankin for Police

Director: Rankin – rankin.co.uk
Executive Producer: Hannah Bellil
Creative: Julia Salotti
Producer: Jordan Rossi
Production Assistant: Louise Flood
Production Designer: Marco Turcich
Wardrobe Stylist: Alicia
Wardrobe Assistant: Brutny Saint Hilaire
Groomer: Yuko Fredrikss

ad campaignseMenswearSS20

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Breaking Into The Industry As A Male Model
David Gandy

David Gandy is the Face of Dolce & Gabbana Eyewear 2020 Collection