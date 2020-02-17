Discover Police x Lewis Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton teams up with Police Eyewear for the Spring Summer 2020 capsule collection.The Police X Lewis Spring Summer 2020 campaign was inspired by Lewis’ motto ‘Still I Rise‘ and it features Hamilton himself captured by fashion photographer Rankin. In charge of styling was Alicia, with creative direction from Julia Salotti, and grooming by beauty artist Yuko Fredrikss.
I’ve always wanted to collaborate with Lewis. His work ethic and bravery have forever impressed me from creative to production to the set design team who built the whole rooftop from scratch, this was a huge project and the result really says it all. – Rankin
Director: Rankin – rankin.co.uk
Executive Producer: Hannah Bellil
Creative: Julia Salotti
Producer: Jordan Rossi
Production Assistant: Louise Flood
Production Designer: Marco Turcich
Wardrobe Stylist: Alicia
Wardrobe Assistant: Brutny Saint Hilaire
Groomer: Yuko Fredrikss