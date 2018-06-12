Joe Alwyn, Paul Dano, Nick Robinson & Algee Smith for Prada FW18.19
Discover Prada‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 Observia menswear advertisement featuring actors Joe Alwyn, Paul Dano, Nick Robinson, and Algee Smith lensed by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre.
“An imagined reality; the fantasy of the self. The next incarnation of 365, showcasing the Prada Fall-Winter 2018 menswear collection, considers these notions – of illusion and dreams, imagination and actuality. Embodied by a new wave of Hollywood talent, the men’s collection is brought to new life within the enclaves of the Prada Fall-Winter 2018 Men’s Show, a fantastical ‘Prada Warehouse’, a space that can be inhabited but is nevertheless a chimera, a mirage.
Exploring dual roles, of the actors themselves and of the characters they evoke within these make-believe surroundings, the campaign juxtaposes imagery of the actors inside the ‘Prada Warehouse’ with a series of monochrome portraits, all photographed by Willy Vanderperre. Investigating concepts of uniformity and individuality, the distinct personalities of each of these four protagonists shines through, bringing truth to illusion.“