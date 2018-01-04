Presley Gerber is the Face of CALVIN KLEIN JEANS SS18 Collection

Siblings Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber team up for CALVIN KLEIN JEANS‘ Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre. New #MYCALVINS – Our Family campaigns capture family bond, a unity between strong individuals, celebrating the things that unite us.





