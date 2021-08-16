Pros and Cons of Switching From Glasses to Contacts

Glasses are one of the most common forms of vision correction today, and one of the most convenient. They are comfortable, low maintenance, and can be the perfect accessory for anyone’s style. They are also a convenient form of vision correction for those with eye conditions, as it is easy for glasses to accommodate different condition requirements. Though there are many positive reasons for wearing glasses, some may want to switch to contacts for the attributes contact lenses can offer.

If you regularly wear prescription glasses and are looking for a change, contact lenses might be the perfect switch! You may want to use contact lenses for aesthetic reasons so that you don’t have to wear glasses as a style statement. You may also wish to switch for comfort, as contact lenses do not add pressure to your ears or the bridge of your nose like glasses do. Contact lens technology has evolved significantly in recent years and can accommodate many eye conditions as well as glasses do.

Switching to contact lenses can be an exciting yet stressful decision. There are so many options for which contact lenses to use for vision correction, and it can be hard to know what brand of contacts is best for your eyes.

The right contact lens brand for you depends on what your eyes need, your budget, and your overall lifestyle, and it is always an individual decision. The first step in deciding what vision correction works for you is looking into the pros and cons of each choice!

What Are Contact Lenses?

Contact lenses are a common form of vision correction. They are thin lenses that contain a vision prescription that can be placed directly on the eye’s surface. It takes some practice to insert the lens into the eye, but once they’re settled, they correct many vision problems. Depending on the material it’s made out of, these lenses can accommodate many different kinds of eye condition.

Contact lenses can be made out of different materials and are considered either hard or soft lenses. Hard lenses, or rigid lenses, are often toric lenses and can be used for eye conditions like astigmatism to help evenly refract light into the eye. Rigid lenses have been considered less comfortable as they do not let oxygen pass through to the eye. This brought into being gas-permeable contact lenses, which are hard lenses that let oxygen reach the eye so that it can stay hydrated.

There are also soft contact lenses, traditionally made of hydrogel or silicone hydrogel. These lenses can be gently folded or bent without being damaged, and they are designed to help moisturize the eye. They bring oxygen to the eye based on the contact lenses’ water content and are often seen as the more comfortable alternative to rigid lenses.

Pros of Switching from Glasses to Contacts

There are many positives to switching from glasses to contact lenses like aesthetics and convenience. Wearing contact lenses can also give you clearer, unobstructed vision. Glasses frames, though stylish, can restrict your peripheral vision, and the lenses can distort light and cause glare.

Contact lenses open up your field of vision, and they do not distort light. Glasses are also prone to getting dirty with dust and fingerprints, and they fog up and collect water depending on the weather. When you switch to contacts, you avoid these vision obstructions, and they are also easier to manage throughout the day.

Contact lenses also make it easier to live an active lifestyle. Glasses can easily be broken and it takes a while to get another pair. If you play sports often or your day-to-day life risks the chances of your glasses staying intact, contact lenses will take away that worry. It is also much easier to lose glasses than contacts, and if there was an incident that risked contacts, they are easier to replace.

Glasses can also be hard to manage throughout your day and can slow you down. They can add pressure to your ears or the bridge of your nose, which may cause headaches or discomfort. If they do not fit you correctly, they could easily move, fall off, or further disrupt your vision. When you wear contact lenses they do not add more pressure onto your face, and the right brand of lenses can bring you more comfort than your previous glasses.

Cons of Switching from Glasses to Contacts

Contact lenses have their advantages, but that doesn't mean they are the perfect solution for all vision problems. They can be more comfortable and convenient throughout the day, but they do require more daily maintenance than glasses. There are a few different lenses you could get that can fit within your daily routine. There are daily lenses that are replaced every day, bi-weekly ones that are replaced every week, or there are extended wear lenses that don't need to be replaced for a month.

One thing to consider when deciding on contact lenses is your routine. Many contact lens brands can work well with your routine, but almost every contact lens needs proper cleaning and daily care. They also require further attention than glasses, as a dirtied contact lens can cause eye infections.

Contact lenses require you to touch the lense and touch your eye frequently throughout the day. This heightens the chances of eye infection or other complications. Though contacts are easier to handle in some respects, they require diligence and proper hygiene. They can often cause discomfort if they are not properly maintained.

A driving factor in deciding between glasses, contacts, and which brand of contact lenses to get is your budget. Contact lens pricing depends on the type of contact lenses and if they are required for an eye condition. Overall, contact lenses are often more expensive than glasses. Glasses tend to be a one-time purchase, where you wear the glasses for a few years until you get another prescription. Contact lenses are a continuous cost, as the lenses need to be regularly replaced. Daily wear lenses are typically the most expensive, as they need to be replaced most frequently.

Final Thoughts

There are many factors to consider when deciding whether glasses or contact lenses are right for you. If you already wear glasses, you have been through a thorough eye examination and have an idea of your overall eye health. When changing from glasses to contacts, it’s important to talk to your eye doctor and make sure your health information is up to date. This can help you narrow down which options are right for you.

When you have the parameters for what your eyes need, the next steps for figuring out if you should switch to contacts are mostly up to your individual preference. The pros and cons of switching from glasses to contacts lie in mostly comfort, budget, and your individual lifestyle. If you’re looking for vision correction that doesn’t obstruct your field of vision, and if they fit in your budget, contact lenses may be the right choice for you.