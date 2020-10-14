Choosing the Right Pair of Glasses to Suit Your Personal Style

Wearing glasses doesn’t have to be a one size or, in this case, ‘one style fits all’ situation. With what seems like endless options of shapes, colours and sizes, there is a pair of glasses to suit everyone, no matter how unique their personal style. Something that was once purely functional, can now be utilized to accessorize an outfit or even make a statement!

Personal style is really important to many people, it keeps them feeling confident and is a way many chose to express themselves. That’s why for those who wear glasses, having a pair that ties in with their everyday style is key. In order to find the right pair, there are a few things to consider.

Define your style

By defining your style you will make it much easier to find the right pair of glasses to fit it and give you a clearer focus when shopping. For example, if you were to define your style as ‘laid back casual’, you might look to reach for a pair of Ray Ban glasses, as they offer a lot of simple yet stylish designs. However, if you were to describe your style as ‘garish’ you would probably be on the lookout for something with a bit of colour, maybe even a bold cat eye frame.

Think practically

As this article stated previously, glasses are no longer just functional and, while we stand by that, it is still important to make sure whichever pair of glasses you go for are practical and well suited to your needs. By this, we mean making sure that they are comfortable enough for everyday wear, they fit perfectly and, of course, are fitted with the correct prescription lenses. The right pair should do all of this – and still look great!

Consider more than one pair

For those of who use style and clothing to express themselves, personal style can be a bit all over the place and often is not subject to one specific style. In this case, it might be a good idea to consider multiple pairs of glasses that can be paired to each of your different looks – maybe one for business and one for fun? However, if multiple pairs isn’t a feasible option, try to keep in mind that you’ll need a versatile frame that doesn’t look out of place in formal and informal settings.

Choose frames that contrast your face shape

If you wonder why some eyeglasses look good on the mannequin, but not so great when you try them on, the reason could be that the frame isn’t the right style for your face shape. Your face shape plays a significant role in whether a certain style of glasses will look good on you.

There are 5 main categories of face shapes: Square, Round, Heart, Triangular and Oval. The general rule is – choose the opposite of your face shape. For example, if you have a very angular or square face, then round frames are a good fit. If you have a round face, consider going with a pair of rectangular frames.

Have fun with it

When incorporating your glasses into your outfit and matching them with your personal style, it is important to have fun with it, much like you do your clothing. Try something new and step out of your comfort zone, as a pair of glasses can really elevate your look.

When purchasing just one pair you want to be sure that they are right, so why not try ordering some and trying them out with multiple outfits before committing to them, make it fun and have yourself a mini fashion show to ensure they are the perfect pair for your personal style!