#PROUDINMYCALVINS Ft. Pabllo Vittar, Tommy Dorfman, Chella Man, Mina Gerges & Reece King
Photographer Ryan McGinley captured Calvin Klein’s #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign
Discover Calvin Klein‘s #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign, that celebrates LGBTQ+ community, starring Pabllo Vittar, Tommy Dorfman, Chella Man, Mina Gerges, and Reece King. In charge of photography and video direction was Ryan McGinley, with art direction from Ben Keren, and creative direction by Cédric Murac.
Styling is work of Mel Ottenberg, with set design from Matt Jackson, and beauty by hair stylist Jawara, makeup artist James Kaliardos, and manicurist Naomi Yasuda. Production by One Thirty-Eight Productions.