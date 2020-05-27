in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Entertainment, Menswear, Videos

#PROUDINMYCALVINS Ft. Pabllo Vittar, Tommy Dorfman, Chella Man, Mina Gerges & Reece King

Photographer Ryan McGinley captured Calvin Klein’s #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign

PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley

Discover Calvin Klein‘s #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign, that celebrates LGBTQ+ community, starring Pabllo Vittar, Tommy Dorfman, Chella Man, Mina Gerges, and Reece King. In charge of photography and video direction was Ryan McGinley, with art direction from Ben Keren, and creative direction by Cédric Murac.

Styling is work of Mel Ottenberg, with set design from Matt Jackson, and beauty by hair stylist Jawara, makeup artist James Kaliardos, and manicurist Naomi Yasuda. Production by One Thirty-Eight Productions.

PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley
PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley
PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley
PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley
PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley
PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley
PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley
PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley
PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley
PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley
PROUDINMYCALVINS
©Calvin Klein, Photography by Ryan McGinley

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswearvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Callum Arnold

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Callum Arnold by Pat Supsiri
JB

JB is the Cover Boy of Nylon Korea June 2020 Issue