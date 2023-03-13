PUMA teams up with PALOMO SPAIN for their second collection, paying homage to classic surf culture with an immersive, genderless and accepting edge. The Spring Summer 2023 PUMA x Palomo Spain wardrobe is inspired by surf culture ranging from the 60’s and 70’s – the era in which surf culture emerged as the ultimate expression of freedom, adventure and a laid-back, free from conformity take on life – to the aesthetic that crystallized in the early 2000s. Shot in the otherworldly volcanic beaches of Lanzarote, the collection campaign community in surfing and summer romance. Moody tones of purple, orange and yellow echo dusk get together with friends, and the black sand and green waters of the island conjure the alternate reality of summer holidays.

We wanted to get into a world we had never explored before. A surfing theme was perfect for Summer, and it immediately brought us back to icons of the culture such as Bruce Brown’s documentary The Endless Summer and Stacy Peralta’s Dogtown and Z Boys, but also to our own teenage memories from Tarifa beaches in the early 2000s, and the surfer boy look that was so prevalent in Spain back then. – Alejandro Gómez Palomo, Founder and Creative Director of Palomo Spain

Surf culture was an angle PUMA had never really taken on before. Filtered through Palomo Spain’s gentle, couture-inspired lens, it immediately took on an exciting, innovative perspective. It just made so much sense. We were in complete synergy on this project; it’s the result of a creative partnership developing over time. – Nils Moersch, PUMA’s Apparel Global Creative Director

Mixing soft pink lavender, aqua green and blue pastel tones with pop touches of bubble gum, yellow, and coral, the gender-neutral collection introduces five different ready-to-wear styles. Pieces span from versatile printed cotton tees and hoodies to lightweight moiré cargo pants, bomber jackets and fluid long sleeve tops mimicking surfing rash guards. Footwear includes two different versions of the Slipstream sneaker: a bicolour leather and suede lace-up, and a pink mule with chunky hook-and-loop traps. A mint moiré backpack, a reversible bucket hat and a crossbody bag – both featuring the season’s 60’s-inspired, colourful print – complete the accessories offering.