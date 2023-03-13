Lightness & Movement: AMIRI Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion brand AMIRI unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 campaign that explores a world of limitless possibilities and highlights the collection’s sense of lightness and movement. Fashion photographer Jonas Lindstroem captured the campaign inside Paris’ Jardin des Plantes. In charge of art direction was Jonny Lu Studio, with styling from Celestine Cooney, and casting direction by Noah Shelley.

“Through AMIRI’s artistic design, the personalities of 90s LA are transposed to today, blending European elegance with the casual ease of American sportswear. Tailoring is made weightless, reinvented to float with the grace of jersey, and baggy silhouettes draw a louche, yet romantic sophistication. In the Californian heat, tie-dye compositions swirl across loose-knit cashmere as sun-aged wool embraces the distinctive feel of a vintage tee. Tapestry knits are hand-woven to resemble up-cycled vintage blankets, and the season’s Pegasus motif pulls fantasy into reality, and vice-versa. Throughout, the cast wear AMIRI’s new MA-1, defined by a chunky rubber outsole, exaggerated tongue, upper and laces, and detailed star perforations. A bold ode to the era of 90’s West Coast skate culture, the sneaker silhouette embodies AMIRI’s SS23 spirit of freedom, dreams and elevation.” – from Amiri