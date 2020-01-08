in Advertising Campaigns, David Sims, Entertainment, Menswear, Saint Laurent, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

#YSL30: Rami Malek Models Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Saint Laurent enlists Academy Award winner Rami Malek as the face of their SS20 collection

Rami Malek
Courtesy of © Saint Laurent, photography by David Sims

Mr. Robot‘s star Rami Malek poses in looks from Saint Laurent‘s Spring Summer 2020 collection captured by fashion photographer David Sims. in charge of art direction was designer Anthony Vaccarello.

Rami Malek
Courtesy of © Saint Laurent, photography by David Sims
Rami Malek
Courtesy of © Saint Laurent, photography by David Sims
Rami Malek
Courtesy of © Saint Laurent, photography by David Sims
Rami Malek
Courtesy of © Saint Laurent, photography by David Sims
Rami Malek
Courtesy of © Saint Laurent, photography by David Sims

Courtesy of © Saint Laurent

