Mr. Robot‘s star Rami Malek poses in looks from Saint Laurent‘s Spring Summer 2020 collection captured by fashion photographer David Sims. in charge of art direction was designer Anthony Vaccarello.
Courtesy of © Saint Laurent
A very interesting concept !