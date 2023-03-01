MFW: JIL SANDER Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion brand JIL SANDER presented its Fall Winter 2023 Collection, that brings simplicity and positivity, on February 24th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection celebrates individuality and acknowledges the time we live in. The versatile pieces allow the wearer to combine and be impulsive and unpredictable. Designers Lucie and Luke Meier fuse masculine and feminine, natural and technical, day and night, sportswear, denim, and couture. The colour palette is primary, metallic, and electric, with bright yellow, green, red, and blue, but it also features pastels, white, butter, pale yellow and pink, grey, and black.

FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS

“Lucie and Luke Meier design for individuals. They provide us with the garments, the accessories, the symbols, the confidence, to combine things and ourselves as we like at any given time. The invitation to personalize and to be impulsive and unpredictable is clear: silver necklaces, knit hats, gloves, zipped, technical vests, bags with colourful straps, layers… The combinations are infinite, the spirit is light. The collection is particularly opulent and prismatic in proportion and silhouette, with an accent on the airy, long, and floating. The organic-synthetic divide vanishes. Here Lucie and Luke demonstrate how they master construction and technique, with a formalism but also a whimsy.” – from Jil Sander