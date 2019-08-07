Roberto Sipos is the Face of Reserved Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Discover Reserved‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 lookbook and video featuring top model Roberto Sipos captured by fashion photographer by Mateusz Stankiewicz, and directed by Bart Pogoda. In charge of styling was Ewelina Gralak, with beauty from hair stylist Michał Bielecki, and makeup artist Mr.Wilson.
Director / DOP: Bart Pogoda
Director Assistant: Michał Grzeszczakowski
Model: Roberto Sipos
Stylist: Ewelina Gralak
Stylist Assistant: Przemek Falarz
Hair Stylist: Michał Bielecki
Makeup Artist: Mr.Wilson
Production House: Masik Production
Producer: Łukasz Lewandowski
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments