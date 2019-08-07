in BANANAS Paris, Dominique Hollington, ELITE Models, Kult Model Agency, Lookbooks, Mateusz Stankiewicz, Menswear, Models 1, Modelwerk, Nest Models, Roberto Sipos, Soul Artist Management, Traffic Models, Videos

Roberto Sipos is the Face of Reserved Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Bart Pogoda directed Reserved’s FW19 video featuring top model Roberto Sipos

Reserved
©Reserved

Discover Reserved‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 lookbook and video featuring top model Roberto Sipos captured by fashion photographer by Mateusz Stankiewicz, and directed by Bart Pogoda. In charge of styling was Ewelina Gralak, with beauty from hair stylist Michał Bielecki, and makeup artist Mr.Wilson.

Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
Reserved
©Reserved
©Reserved
©Reserved
©Reserved
©Reserved
©Reserved
©Reserved
©Reserved
©Reserved
©Reserved

Director / DOP: Bart Pogoda
Director Assistant: Michał Grzeszczakowski
Model: Roberto Sipos
Stylist: Ewelina Gralak
Stylist Assistant: Przemek Falarz
Hair Stylist: Michał Bielecki
Makeup Artist: Mr.Wilson
Production House: Masik Production
Producer: Łukasz Lewandowski

FW19LookbooksMenswearTop Modelsvideos

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Boss

Alpha Dia & Finnlay Davis Model BOSS Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection
ISAAC OROZCO

MODEL TALK: Interview with ISAAC OROZCO + Exclusive Shoot