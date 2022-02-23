ZEGNA Reimagines The Triple Stitch Sneaker

Italian fashion house ZEGNA presented a reimagined version of their bestselling Zegna Triple Stitch™ Sneaker for the Spring Summer 2022 Collection. Brand’s Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori introduced the new style designed in step with today’s changing way of life, reflecting the dynamic needs of modern men. Seamlessly segueing across each new context and location, it has been envisioned to navigate work, leisure and travel effortlessly. Bringing practicality and pragmatism to the forefront, the highly adaptable Triple Stitch™ exemplifies the brand’s 112-year-long progressive path of innovation and evolution, meeting the modern man’s style needs towards a luxury leisurewear take.

Transcending dress codes and defying categorization, the Triple Stitch™ Sneaker is a symbol of modern style. Made for every moment, the design features a streamlined silhouette that channels understated elegance. It is crafted from a selection of elevated materials, from rich grained leather to canvas and soft suede, finished with distinctive elasticated straps to conveniently slip on and off with ease. Ensuring comfort with every step, the Triple Stitch™ Sneaker showcases a remarkably flexible construction and lightweight rubber sole. – from ZEGNA