in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Salvatore Ferragamo, Videos

Discover Salvatore Ferragamo Holiday 2020 Collection

Simon Martyn is the face of Salvatore Ferragamo’s Festive 2020 campaign

Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Luca Khouri

Fashion photographer Luca Khouri captured Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Holiday 2020 Unwrapping Joy campaign featuring models Simon Martyn, Ajok Madel, and Grace Sharp. In charge of art direction was Simon B. Morch.

Tradition and togetherness are core values here at Salvatore Ferragamo: our tradition of hand-made know-how and our network of Italian artisans who apply their diverse and individual skills to work together is the platform that allows us to create, innovate and captivate. For this holiday season it made sense to focus on the traditions of the time; a tradition of gathering with loved ones, of taking time to reflect and enjoy, and of exchanging tokens of respect, love, and affection. – Paul Andrew, brand’s creative director.

Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Luca Khouri
Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Luca Khouri
Simon Martyn
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Luca Khouri

Dreaming of togetherness, wishing for joy: this holiday season, Salvatore Ferragamo brings you a special campaign dedicated to the shared time we all hold most dear. As showcased in our warm and witty campaign, preparation begets dreams and anticipation – building the Ferragamo holiday set is part of our holiday tradition.

Double-layered tailoring. Traditional dress-shirting. Knits and wool separates. Gancini belting. Executive wallets and card-holders. Ferragamo timepieces, bracelets, sunglasses, and sneakers. Hand-crafted Tramezza shoes.” – from Salvatore Ferragamo

Simon Martyn
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Luca Khouri
Simon Martyn
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Luca Khouri

For more of the campaign visit designscene.net.

ad campaignsholidaysMenswearvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sam Webb

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Sam Webb by Colin Dack
DIOR

Discover DIOR The Modern Tailoring Capsule Collection