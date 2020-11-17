Discover Salvatore Ferragamo Holiday 2020 Collection

Fashion photographer Luca Khouri captured Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Holiday 2020 Unwrapping Joy campaign featuring models Simon Martyn, Ajok Madel, and Grace Sharp. In charge of art direction was Simon B. Morch.

Tradition and togetherness are core values here at Salvatore Ferragamo: our tradition of hand-made know-how and our network of Italian artisans who apply their diverse and individual skills to work together is the platform that allows us to create, innovate and captivate. For this holiday season it made sense to focus on the traditions of the time; a tradition of gathering with loved ones, of taking time to reflect and enjoy, and of exchanging tokens of respect, love, and affection. – Paul Andrew, brand’s creative director.

“Dreaming of togetherness, wishing for joy: this holiday season, Salvatore Ferragamo brings you a special campaign dedicated to the shared time we all hold most dear. As showcased in our warm and witty campaign, preparation begets dreams and anticipation – building the Ferragamo holiday set is part of our holiday tradition.

Double-layered tailoring. Traditional dress-shirting. Knits and wool separates. Gancini belting. Executive wallets and card-holders. Ferragamo timepieces, bracelets, sunglasses, and sneakers. Hand-crafted Tramezza shoes.” – from Salvatore Ferragamo

