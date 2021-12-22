in Lookbooks, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2022

N.HOOLYWOOD Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

With Pre-Fall 2022 Collection, N.Hoolywood explores military style

N.HOOLYWOOD
©N.HOOLYWOOD

Designer Daisuke Obana presented N.HOOLYWOOD Pre-Fall 2022 Test Product Exchange Service Collection that reinterprets military style in a new and modern way. The collection was inspired by visual design and practicality that contradicts the battlefield and gym wear for physical training focusing on the US military. For the season N.Hoolywood collaborated with brands that are officially acknowledged by the military Curious Curio, Hippopotamus, and Wild Things. The handsome Hikaru Takakamo at Number Eight stars in the lookbook captured by fashion photographer Ikuru Tanaka. In charge of styling was Keisuke Shibahara, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Hori.

PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTIONS

©N.HOOLYWOOD
©N.HOOLYWOOD
©N.HOOLYWOOD

